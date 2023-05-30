Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $286,000 Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

