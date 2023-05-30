Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $286,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

