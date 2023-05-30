Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRTN opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.