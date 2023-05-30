Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $364,000 Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rite Aid by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rite Aid by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Rite Aid stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

