Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delek US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

