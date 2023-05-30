Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 371,800 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 746.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 486,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AR shares. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.