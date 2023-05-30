Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $388,000 Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

