Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $407,000 Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQ. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of IQ opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

