Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $427,000 Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech Company Profile

LEGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

