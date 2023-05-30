Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $427,000 Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.
LEGN opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
