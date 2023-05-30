Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $454,000 Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Articles

