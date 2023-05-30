Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $564,000 Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,027,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2,777.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 146,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $55.90.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.