Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $599,000 Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 16,050.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 115,565 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 247.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 257,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves acquired 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,269.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

