Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $621,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,937.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

