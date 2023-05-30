Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

