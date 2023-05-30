Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -817.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

