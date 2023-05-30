Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.