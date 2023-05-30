Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,525.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

