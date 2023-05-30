Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $316,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,814 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

