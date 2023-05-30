Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

