Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.