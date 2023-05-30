Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

