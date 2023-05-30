Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.