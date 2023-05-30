Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $590,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPK opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

