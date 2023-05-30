Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $141,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213 over the last 90 days. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. BTIG Research began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

