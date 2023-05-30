Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $6,121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $271.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $318.00.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

