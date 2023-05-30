Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,743 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Transocean by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

