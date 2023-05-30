Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,146 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SBRA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

