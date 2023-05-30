Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 341 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.40. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $94.58.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

