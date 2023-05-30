Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,626 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JHG shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.