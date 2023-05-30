Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after buying an additional 434,290 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,099,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

AVID stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.