Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,468,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.