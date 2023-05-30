Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 190.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

