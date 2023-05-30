Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 628.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valaris were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Valaris by 73.4% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Valaris by 18.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,226,000 after acquiring an additional 419,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valaris by 137.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 783,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP lifted its stake in Valaris by 21.2% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 831,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Valaris Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

VAL stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

