Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,919,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 97,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

BVN opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

