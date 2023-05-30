Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after buying an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,933,000 after buying an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after buying an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

