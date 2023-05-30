Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,986 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,995 shares of company stock valued at $318,636. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

