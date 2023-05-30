Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 164 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 258.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

DDS opened at $287.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

