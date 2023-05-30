Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,832 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 149,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.05. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

