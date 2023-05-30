Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,165 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in StoneX Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $796,530. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.3 %

About StoneX Group

SNEX opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading

