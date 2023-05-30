Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,209 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

