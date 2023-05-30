Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,101 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

