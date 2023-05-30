Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 74 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 158.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.