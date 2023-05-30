Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,822 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Perseverance Asset Management International raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 13,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.