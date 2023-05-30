Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 988 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Terex by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Terex Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

NYSE:TEX opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Terex’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

