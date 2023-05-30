Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $301,000 Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman bought 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,436. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667 over the last three months.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE FG opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

