Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BOX by 293.0% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 668,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 498,614 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 554.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

