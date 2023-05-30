Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK Price Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

