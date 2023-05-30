Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

