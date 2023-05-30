Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of YY opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.51.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CLSA cut their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

