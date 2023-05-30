Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after purchasing an additional 344,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after purchasing an additional 700,977 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,567 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

